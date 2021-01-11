Two elderly citizens injured in Indian firing at LoC: ISPR

line of controlIndian army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Baroh and Khanjar sectors along the Line of Control (LoC), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Sunday.

According to the army’s media wing, the Indian troops deliberately targeted the civilian population with mortars and automatics. Due to the Indian army indiscriminate fire, two elderly citizens of same family sustained injuries, said the ISPR. The injured have been evacuated to a nearby hospital for necessary medical treatment.

These are the first two civilian casualties this year. Indian troops have committed 38 ceasefire violations since Jan 1.

Separately, the ISPR said a Pakistan Army soldier who embraced martyrdom during an operation against terrorists in North Waziristan was on Sunday laid to rest in Haripur. According to the ISPR, the soldier, Naseer, was laid to rest in his native village in Haripur after a funeral prayer, which was attended by people from all walks of life. His burial was carried out with complete military honours.

The army’s media wing said that Naseer embraced martyrdom during an operation at a militant hideout in North Waziristan. “Two of the terrorists were also killed in the intelligence based operation (IBO),” said the ISPR.

In a similar act of terrorism, two soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists at a check post in South Waziristan in November 2020.