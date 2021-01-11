Fog disrupts road traffic across country

Dense fog engulfed motorways and national highways in various parts of Punjab and upper Sindh on Sunday.

The road traffic disrupted owing to poor visibility caused by dense fog in different parts of Punjab including Lahore. Motorway section M-2 from Islamabad to Lahore was closed for traffic due to poor visibility caused by dense fog, a spokesperson of the Motorway Police said.

Motorway from Multan to Khaniwal and section M-5 from Rohri to Multan were also closed due to fog, according to the motorway police. Motorway section M-4 from Pindi Bhattian to Multan Cantt was also closed due to hazy conditions and visibility problems.

According to the spokesperson, the traffic was halted at M-3 section from Lahore to Darkhana and the road was closed owing to dense fog.

Dense fog was also reported at Daharki, Pannu Aqil, Karamabad and Khairpur on Sukkur sections of the motorway and dense fog blanketed the road at Gambat, the Motorway South Zone police stated.

Fog also covered the National Highway at Lahore, Pattoki, Okara, Sahiwal, Harappa, Chichawatni, Mian Channu, Khaniwal and Multan, according to the road police. The national highway was also engulfed by fog at Basti Malook, Bahawalpur and Lodhran as visibility limit was ranged upto 20, the police spokesperson said.

The fog has blanketed most of the roads across the country owing to extreme cold weather conditions and the air pollution.

Meanwhile, cold weather continues in Karachi as minimum temperature on Sunday morning remained between 6-8º Celsius.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a weather report forecast cold and dry weather in the city with 40 percent humidity. Northerly/Northeasterly winds are blowing in the city.

Maximum temperature in daytime could go as above as 26º Celsius today, according to the met office. Severe cold weather in Karachi is expected to last for a few more days. Karachi had recorded its coldest night in the last 10 years when the mercury dropped to 5.6°C on the new year night between Thursday and Friday.

According to the met department, the temperature will hover between 7°C and 9°C in the coming days.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold in Upper areas and Northern Balochistan. Dense fog is expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Minimum temperature was recorded minus -14 Celsius at Leh, while minus -11 in Ziarat and Kalat, minus -09 in Quetta, minus eight in Kalam, minus seven at Dalbandin, Parachinar and Hunza, minus six at Malamjabba and minus four Celsius at Naukkandi, Panjgur and Zhob.