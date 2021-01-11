PPP’s Nawaz Khokhar laid to rest

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader and former National Assembly deputy speaker, Haji Nawaz Khokhar was laid to rest on Sunday.

His funeral prayers were held at the Khokhar House along Islamabad Highway on Sunday. His funeral prayers were attended by a large number of politicians and other reputable personalities.

He passed away late night on Saturday after a prolonged illness. According to family sources, the deceased was undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Islamabad for some time.

Khokhar was known as a respectable political and social figure as well as businessman. He remained associated with the PPP all his life.

The politician was elected as a member of the National Assembly in 1985–1988, 1990–1993, 1993–1996. He had also served a minister of science and technology. The PPP stalwart was also actively involved in providing free medical treatment to the poor.

Khokhar’s younger brother, Afzal Khokhar, was a former deputy mayor of Rawalpindi.

This was the second death in the family in the same week as Haji Nawaz Khokhar’s younger brother, Imtiaz Ali Khokhar, popularly known as Taji Khokhar, passed away after a prolonged illness on January 6.