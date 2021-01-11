Machh tragedy and heinous face of RAW

The gruesome killing of eleven miners from Machh area, near Quetta has left Pakistan shell-shocked. The assailants are yet unknown. Heirs of the martyrs conducted a sit-in to protest against the horrific slaughter, waiting for the prime minister. It goes without saying that the head of a state is the spiritual father of a nation. It is also true that the Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to go there to share their grief and to console them in the hour of trial but our intelligence agencies had taped some phone calls which showed that RAW and Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad had evil design to spread mayhem in the country by targeting the prime minister during his Quetta visit.

Although ISIS has owned up the responsibility of the Machh killings, yet clues seem to lead to the door of RAW. Our intelligence agencies got wind of the secret planning of RAW to disrupt peace of the country. Any turmoil in Baluchistan could enflame the fire of sectarianism in Pakistan.

Prior to it, the handlers of RAW killed a peace activist from Baluchistan, Karima Baloch in Canada, and then they tried to spread the impression through social and global media that Pakistan was involved in this murder. It was premeditated scheme to defame Pakistan. However, the effective response of intelligence agencies of Pakistan cooked their goose. In the past, many members of Hazara community have been massacred in Baluchistan. RAW funding is used to conduct these acts of sabotage by assisting so-called separatists on one hand, and enkindling the fire of sectarianism in the country on the other hand. It is designed to show the world that a particular community is being genocided in Pakistan.

On October 2020, a renowned religious scholar, Maulana Doctor Adil Khan’s murder was also an act of RAW to fuel the subsiding fire of sectarianism in the country. Anyhow, the apt and timely strategy of the institutions, especially Pak Army, put out this fire before it could flare up.

Admittedly, it is the right of Machh carnage mourners to call the prime minister to come there, besides if it the responsibility of the head of the government to console the mourners, redress their grief and dispense them justice, and Imran Khan is ready to do the so. Apparently, it seems that his refusal to go there was not justified, but seeing the reports of intelligence agencies and machinations of RAW, it is discretion of Prime Minister Imran khan. Any untoward act of terror could plunge the country into unspeakable turmoil.

PDM and its parties opted to have another chance of point scoring on this unfortunate occasion. Attending the sit-in of the mourners, they couldn’t help politicizing the issue. PML N and Maryam Nawaz can tell that when during their government, more than one hundred persons of Hazara community were assassinated; did Nawaz Sharif bother to go there or utter any consolatory words? Maryam Nawaz and other leaders of PDM made futile speeches before the already shocked mourners but they could open their hearts to announce any monetary assistance for the heirs of the victims.

Unfortunately, deaths are also used as a ladder to further political ambitions. Some people are heard saying that the killing of eleven persons of Hazara Community is actually security lapse or the failure of our intelligence agencies. But it is not so. Last month, our brave soldiers laid their lives to stymie many acts of terrorism in Baluchistan and in spite of hostile conditions, the enemy was frustrated. After this failure, the coward enemy attacked common laborers instead of high value targets.

Involved in many acts of terror in Baluchistan, notorious Indian terrorist Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested by our intelligence agencies. He has confessed how he was trying to sow the seeds of separatism in Baluchistan. Deterring those acts, our agencies exposed the diabolical face of India to the world.

In Baluchistan, development projects are underway with the cooperation of China under CPEC. Roads and Gwadar Port are being constructed. It will be a gateway for Chinese exports to Europe and rest of the world, benefiting and boosting up Pakistani economy as well.

To counter CPEC and Gwadar project, India with the collaboration of Iran, started building Chabahar Port. But now Iran has signed off India from that project. In desperation, Indian secret agency is shedding the blood of common laborers to give the world this impression that Pakistan is an unsafe country. Here life and property of citizens is not safe. But, by the Grace of Allah, entire mechanizations of India will bite the dust as long as Pakistani intelligence agencies and army hold the ground. Pakistan will continue to progress, much to the desperation of India and its cahoots.