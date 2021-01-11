PDM lacks unity: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that April will come after March and nothing will happen. Elections will be held only after the government completes its term. There is no consensus among the PDM parties but there is a clear dissent in the opposition. Even the opponents cannot point a finger at the honesty of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The present government is pursuing a policy of complete adherence to transparency and merit.

He was talking to party workers and media at the residence of Zafar Sindhu, a central member of the PTI, on Sunday. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that opposition parties should give up hope of holding early general elections as the general elections will be held only after the completion of the government term. The people will decide by the power of their vote who they want to vote for and bring to power in the future. The people stand with the government policies, not with the opposition parties and we are taking steps to provide relief to the people in every field even in difficult times.

Governor Punjab said that devolution of power to lower level is the first priority of the government and as soon as we overcome Corona, local body elections will be held in Punjab and there is no doubt that public issues will be addressed through local bodies. He further said that due to the successful economic policies of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is succeeding in the economic field. Pakistan’s exports to the UK exceeded one Billion for the first time and exports to the UK increased by 47% in December. Pakistan will get its rightful place in the world in the economic field.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that revolution is taking place in the industrial sector in Punjab due to government policies and new employment opportunities are also being made available to the people. The incumbent government is also addressing the problems of the business community on a priority basis.