RCCI organises blood camp for thalassaemia patients

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Mohammad Nasir Mirza has said the business community is fully aware of its social responsibilities. He said this on Sunday while visiting a blood camp arranged by RCCI for thalassaemia patients who are facing a lot of difficulties due to Covid-19. Mirza said that amidst prevailing Covid-19 spread and closure of universities and colleges in the city, patients of thalassaemia are facing acute shortage of blood after reduced blood donations are being observed from citizens. Anticipating the difficulties and problems of thalassaemia patients, RCCI arranged a blood donation camp, in which as many as 50 members, staff and civil society donated blood for patients of thalassemia, he added. The RCCI chief also appealed to the business community and citizens to come forward and be a part of its ongoing campaign for relief activities including blood camp for thalassemia patients. It is a responsibility of all the stakeholders of the society as lives of thalassaemia children depend on blood transfusion, he added. He said RCCI is closely working with Thalassaemia Society and other agencies to play its full role in the fight against the disease and would continue to work with other agencies and organisations to alleviate the plight of the patients.













