FBR starts crackdown against sale of smuggled oil products today

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will launch a crackdown against the sale of smuggled petroleum products across the country from Monday (today).

Chairman FBR Javed Ghani has directed all field officers and staff to effectively curb sale of smuggled petroleum products as per directions of the Prime Minister.

Earlier on Monday last, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered a crackdown on elements involved in sale of smuggled petroleum products, inflicting a loss of Rs150 billion per annum to the national exchequer. The Prime Minister ordered this while chairing a high-level meeting, which was attended by top civil and military officials.

He said that the economy is suffering irreparable loss due to the menace of smuggling and called for final action against elements involved in such illegal acts. He approved an action plan, according to which a crackdown will be launched against illegal petroleum outlets, FIRs will be registered against their owners, their properties will be forfeited, and heavy fines will be imposed.

The Prime Minister resolved that the money recovered from the anti-smuggling drive will be spent on the public.

A report about trade of smuggled petroleum products in the country was presented to the Premier during the meeting. The meeting was informed that the country is deprived of an estimated revenue of Rs150 billion per annum due to sale of smuggled oil. As many as 2,094 fuel stations were found to be involved in the sale of smuggled petroleum products in three provinces.