Power breakout shuts gas-starved textile industry in Punjab: APTMA

Chairman of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), Punjab chapter, Abdul Rahim said on Sunday that gas crisis and nationwide power breakdown forced the shutdown of textile mills across the province. The APTMA chairman, in a statement, said that the textile industry which was already facing problems due to the gas crisis has now completely shut down due to the suspension of electricity caused by a nationwide power blackout. “There is a chance of cancellation of export order due to shutdown of mills,” he said. The APTMA chairman demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to immediately take notice of problems being faced by industry and restore gas supply to the textile industry. Several parts of the country, including Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore, suffered a mass breakdown on late Saturday night. The National Transmission and Despatch Company on Sunday announced that the power supply was restored across the country after a nation-wide outage owing to a technical fault.













