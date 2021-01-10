25th death anniversary of Sultan Rahi observed

Legendary actor Sultan Rahi – who remained the most popular Punjabi hero during 1970s and 1980s at Pakistan’s silver screen – was remembered on his 25th death anniversary on Saturday.

Rahi performed in all kinds of films in his 40-year career but rose to fame because of the action roles. He began his film career in 1959 as a guest actor in the film Baghi and appeared in more than 700 Punjabi and Urdu-language flicks. Director Aslam Dar’s film Bashira proved to be the first achieved milestone for the actor.

The legendary actor’s most prominent films include Maula Jutt, Warryam, Sher Khan and Godfather. Rahi’s pairing with actress Asia and Anjuman was favourite among the viewers and his last movie was with actress Saima. Sultan Rahi was born in a Muslim family in Utter Pardesh in India in 1938. His family migrated to Pakistan after partition and settled in Gujranwala after 1947.

Sultan Rahi was murdered by some unidentified persons on 9th January 1996 during a highway robbery on the Grand Trunk Road (GT Road) near Gujranwala, while coming back to Lahore from Islamabad. He was 58.