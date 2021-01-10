Olivia Wilde’s relationship with Harry Styles has ‘broken’ Jason Sudeikis’ heart

Olivia Wilde’s new romance with Harry Styles has surprised many fans, but her ex Jason Sudeikis is having a much different reaction.

E! News confirmed Olivia and Jason’s split in November 2020, however there is conflicting information regarding the specifics of when they actually went their separate ways. E! News initially learned they split in early 2020, however we’ve also been told they broke up this past November.

The former couple share son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4.

Earlier this month, photos of Olivia and the “Watermelon Sugar” singer looking cozy at a wedding confirmed their new relationship. The former House actress, who made her feature directorial debut with 2019’s Booksmart, is currently directing Harry in the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling.

“Olivia’s romance with Harry has been going on for a little while and has broken Jason’s heart,” an insider tells E! News. “She was definitely trying to keep the romance with Harry under wraps and was very careful.”

Olivia and Jason were spotted hugging in November, which caused some to speculate that their relationship wasn’t over.

While Olivia has not spoken out about her new relationship, she did gush over having Harry join the cast of Don’t Worry Darling.

“[Costume designer Arianne Phillips] and I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film, because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style. And this movie is incredibly stylistic,” Olivia told Vogue in December 2020. “It’s very heightened and opulent, and I’m really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process-some actors just don’t care.” Reps for Olivia and Jason did not return requests for comment.