Aamir Khan gets trolled for not wearing mask as he steps out to play with children

Now that we have a better grip on the coronavirus which devastated the entire world in 2020 and are aware of the safety precautions we have to follow to avoid getting infected, people have started going out.

Celebrities, too, are adjusting to the new normal stepping outside.

On Thursday, celebrated actor Aamir Khan was spotted outside in Mumbai playing cricket with some young kids. Although Aamir looked quite confident with the bat, some were not happy with him.

After the video of Aamir playing with the young boys went viral, it raised a few eyebrows, including actor Kishwer Merchantt, and they take a dig at Aamir for not wearing a mask and putting the lives of others at risk.

After the video of Aamir playing with the young boys went viral, it raised a few eyebrows, including actor Kishwer Merchantt and they take a dig at Aamir for not wearing a mask and putting the lives of others at risk

In the video clip, you can see Aamir trying few nice-looking shots before taking his belongings including his mask and leaving the ground. Before leaving he also stopped for a group selfie with kids and he was seen without a mask while posing for the group picture.

Reacting to the video, Kishwer Merchantt asked, “None of them wearing a mask? How? Why?” Many others raised their voice on why the superstar not following COVID protocol.

However, certain fans of Aamir quickly responded defending the actor. One user justified: “People need to breathe while playing a sport ..isnt that common sense.”

Another one commented: “If they wear a mask while playing they are going to suffer from shortness of breath. And anyways while playing they are quite far away from each other.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir recently completed the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ that’s expected to release on Christmas this year.