‘Cherry’ — Tom Holland takes an unconventional path in this Russo Bros film

The teaser for Tom Holland starrer Cherry is out. The crime drama has been helmed by the Russo Brothers.

This marks their first directorial project after Avengers Endgame.

The film, written by Angela Russo-Otstot and Jessica Goldberg, is based on the eponymous novel by Nico Walker. The story follows Cherry, who drops out of college to enlist in the US Army. He suffers from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) due to his experience in the war and begins to rob banks.

The teaser clocks one minute and 16 seconds and features just a single scene. Cherry (a bespectacled Holland) is being interviewed by an army recruiter. Cherry is heartbroken after breaking up with his girlfriend (or at least that is what he claims) and wants to join the army. The recruiter is amused and Cherry is accepted. We also hear a voice-over by Holland, and clearly, he is also the narrator in the film.

Though the teaser is short and hardly reveals any plot elements, it tells a lot about the movie: a generally grim tone, interspersed with dark humour.

It must be said that we have seen the story of a veteran becoming a criminal after returning home many times before. If Cherry will do something new with the concept remains to be seen. Cherry releases in US theatres on February 26 and will premiere on Apple TV+ on March 12. Courtesy