Kartik Aaryan turns a mystic soul

Sharing a glimpse of how 2021 has started for him, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan had earlier treated his fans and followers with a sneak peek into a stunning photoshoot. Now, he has again shared a monochrome portrait of him and the ‘Love Aaj Kal’ star looks like a mystic soul with an intense gaze while wearing a mask. “WATCHing You WATCHing Me,” he captioned the picture which went viral instantly. On Friday, Kartik had taken to his Twitter handle to share a video from the sets of a recent photoshoot. In the clip, the actor can be seen posing like a pro in a subtle look. In his blue shirt and black pants, Kartik looked quite handsome posing for the clip. He captioned the post as, “Another day at Shoot #2021 seems to be (OK hand sign).” Earlier, Aaryan had also uploaded a few pictures from a photoshoot on social media.













