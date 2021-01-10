Man kills cop on being told not to display weapon

A policeman was gunned down by a citizen in Battagram district on Saturday after the former tried to stop the latter from exhibiting a rifle and attempted to seize the weapon from his possession. According to details, the accused identified as Abu Bakr was carrying an AK-47 rifle. Hawaldar Noor Ali Shah tried to stop Abu Bakr from exhibiting arms and attempted to seize the weapon from his possession. Later, the accused opened fire at the cop, leaving him dead on the scene. The body of the slain cop was shifted to the hospital for carrying out legal procedures. Following the firing incident, a police team arrested the accused.













