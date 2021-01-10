Completion of mega projects to make KP hub of business: CM

Chief-Minister-Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa-Mahmood-KhanKhyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that completion of mega projects will make the province a hub of business and economic activities. He expressed these views while talking to a private Tv channel in Peshawar on Saturday. Mahmood Khan said work on various projects including Peshawar D I Khan Motorway in CPEC is underway besides industrial zones. He said the process of extending the Sehat Sahulat card to all the families of the province will be completed this month. Referring to the PDM gatherings, the KP Chief Minister said that people have already rejected the corrupt elements.













