People have rejected opposition’s negative politics of rallies: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the people have totally rejected the opposition’s negative politics of rallies and public gatherings.

The opposition will never tender resignations from the assemblies as the PDM is divided on this issue. The opposition is insulting democratic values by not giving respect to the people’s mandate. Usman Buzdar said that those corrupt elements who are levelling allegations should first look into their conscience. The rejected elements are doing criticism for the sake of criticism just to gain political millage. The government has taken practical measures for the welfare and betterment of the people.

He said Pakistan has got an honest and sincere leader like Prime Minister Imran Khan. Government has completed those development projects in its short span of two and half year which former governments failed to deliver in years. There is no more one-man show in the province. Development projects are being completed with the consultation of public representatives, he added.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that government equally shares the grief of the bereaved hires of Mach Tragedy. All our sympathies are with them and the government as well as the whole nation is standing beside Hazara community in their time of trial. He strongly condemned and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in Mach tragedy.

He said that the people of Hazara community love Pakistan. He regretted that some elements tried to do political point scoring on this tragedy. This is the time to share the grief and miseries of Hazara community instead of scoring political point, Usman Buzdar added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of famous businessman and an industrialist Seith Abid. Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family with

On the special instruction of the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, All Punjab Assistant Commissioners Conference has been convened on 20th January at Darbar Hall Civil Secretariat.

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Iram Bukhari will preside over All Punjab Assistant Commissioners Conference. Assistant Commissioners from Lahore Division will personally participate in the conference while other Assistant Commissioners will attend the conference through video link. Guide lines will be given in the conference to provide relief to the people at lower level, solving their problems and initiative for their welfare.

Separately, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan bashed the opposition and said the gang of PDM did not hold themselves back to do political point scoring on Mach Tragedy. They are merciless people who don’t not care for humanity. The princess and the prince, instead of grieving during their recent visit to Quetta, were remained busy in doing politics.

The Mach tragedy is unfortunate and all the sympathies of the government and the nation are with bereaved heirs of Hazara Community. The government will not leave the affected families of Hazara community alone in their trying time. Opposition’s efforts to gain political mileage from Mach tragedy, after corona, reflect their cheap mentality and these elements have faced defeat once again. She stressed that PDM is fully involved in spreading of Covid-19. Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that number of corona patients in Punjab has reached to 144,111 as 600 new corona patients have been reported in last 24 hours. In Punjab the death toll has reached to 4,242, She added. 21 corona patients have been died in last 24 hours. 2,581,317 corona tests have so far been conducted in Punjab including 15,438 during the last 24 hours.