Justice Qaiser Rashid sworn-in as PHC CJ

Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan took oath as chief justice of Peshawar High Court on Saturday. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman administered the oath to him in a simple ceremony. Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan was appointed as an additional judge on August 2, 2011, and he took oath as the acting chief justice of PHC on November 16. He may serve as PHC CJ until March 30, 2023. The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) approved the nomination of Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan as the new chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on November 16 last. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed presided over the meeting of the JCP to consider a nomination for the post which fell vacant after the death of Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth due to coronavirus earlier in November. In November, Justice Seth (late) was first admitted to a hospital in Peshawar but was later shifted to Kulsum International Hospital in Islamabad where he succumbed to coronavirus related complications after battling them for 15 days.













