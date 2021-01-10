Federal ministers assure cooperation for GB uplift

Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar and Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur have assured full cooperation to the GB government for development of the region.

Talking to GB Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khursheed in Islamabad, Asad Umar said that the federal government will extend full cooperation to the GB government for development of the region.

He also agreed in principle to increase the development budget of Gilgit Baltistan. He said that after historic federal packages for Karachi and South Balochistan, now work will start on the package for Gilgit-Baltistan.

They also agreed to set up a joint team comprising officers of Planning Commission and Planning and Development Department Gilgit Baltistan to devise strategy for development plan of the region.

During the meeting, the chief minister gave a detailed briefing to the federal minister about the prevailing situation of the region.

In a separate meeting on Saturday, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said that the federal government in collaboration with the Gilgit-Baltistan’s government will accelerate the development process in the region through mutual strategy.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of ministers of Gilgit-Baltistan in Islamabad. Gandapur said that priority will be given to health, education, tourism, minerals and hydel power sectors.