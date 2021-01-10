Karachi chemical factory blaze extinguished after hours-long firefighting

Fire brigade officials controlled the third-degree blaze that erupted at a chemical factory in Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) area on Saturday.

Twelve fire tenders including the fire engines of KPT and the Navy participated in firefighting to extinguish the third-degree fire. Two people stranded at the upper storey of the factory building were also rescued during the fire fighting.

The assistant commissioner SITE said that the fire erupted at a chemical godown in the industrial area and the authorities were searching for the factory owners and the management. “The experts will inspect the premises to inquire into the cause of the blaze,” he said. He further said that legal action will be taken if the godown management found to be negligent in the inquiry of the incident.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed Karachi Administrator Laiq Ahmed to ensure that the fire is put out immediately and there is no loss of human life.

Laiq Ahmed informed the chief minister that two labourers were rescued, adding that fire tenders are trying to put out the fire.

Last week, an intense fire broke out in a cardboard factory in New Karachi, as a result of which goods worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes. Upon being informed of the incident, police and Rangers personnel reached the site and cordoned off the area where the factory was located.

Meanwhile, area residents, who said they had called the fire department as soon as the fire erupted, found themselves on their own, struggling to contain the intensifying blaze, due to the delay in the arrival of firefighters.