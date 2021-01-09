UAE Ambassador assured Pak Energy Minister for working together for enhancing energy sector

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan met H.E Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, Ambassador of United Arab Emirates in Pakistan.

The Ambassador discussed the progress on current projects in petroleum sector and explored opportunities to further the cooperation in the energy sector of Pakistan.

The Minister lauded the cooperation of UAE in energy sector and said that Pakistan greatly valued its economic relations with UAE.

The Minister highlighted the government of Pakistan’s policies to revamp the energy sector including oil and gas domain. He said that the government is fully committed to diversify the outlook of energy market while making it more competitive and efficient.

The Ambassador expressed his interest to further investment in the energy sector. He said that the collaboration in energy sector would provide an impetus to economic ties between brotherly countries.