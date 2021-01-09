IFJHR appeals International HR organizations to intervene in JK deteriorating situation

International Forum for Justice and Human Rights (IFJHR) JK chairman Mohammad Ahsan Untoo has expressed shock and anger over the inhuman treatment given to three boys Zahid Farooq, Asif Bhat and Shahid Shafi whom police alleges to be involved in the killing of Advocate Baber Qadri.

In a statement issued by IFJHR here on Saturday, it was stated that Untoo sahib visited the family of Zahid.

The sister of Zahid said that they were denied a meeting with him for two months and after that when they were produced in a local court we were shocked to Zahid that he could not walk and was supported by two policemen to reach the court premises.

This was the last time when the family members of three youngsters could see them as they had been tourtured badly and their wounds were visible on their body.

Zahid told his sister that because of the torture he could not eat anything for 20 days and was not even allowed to use toilet.

Ahsan Unto added that they were not allowed to sleep during the night and had to facce worst kind of inhuman treatment.

“The sole purpose of this torture was to get our confession of being involved in the said murder” those boys added.

One day they put a pistol on our heads and asked us to choose between life and a written confession and we wete compelled to save our lives.

The family members and IFJHR appeals to Human Rights Organizations to intervene and save the young innocent boys from being convicted on false charges.

Untoo further said that another boy Syed Mohammad Ashraf of Batagund Dooru Shahabad is in jail for last 16 years without any reason his one brother Syed Abdul Rouf has been martyred some years back and younger brother Syed Abdul Rouf was released after 6 years

He added that his father and mother died during his incarceration and he was not allowed to participate in their funeral.

Their late parents and sister were also harrased many times and summoned to police station.

Untoo has requested International Human Rights groups to intervene and ensure the release of Ashraf sahib immediately so that the family gets some kind of relief.