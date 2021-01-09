Margaret Qualley and Shia LaBeouf break up amid FKA twigs’ sexual battery lawsuit

It’s over between Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley, E! News has learned, as the actor faces sexual battery allegations from another ex.

A source told E! News on Thursday, Jan. 7, that Margaret, 26, broke up with Shia, 34, over the weekend. The insider added that the actress was leaving to film a project in Canada and was aware of the “backlash” she received over her relationship with the Transformers actor, saying she takes her career very seriously and didn’t want the relationship to interfere with it.

People, which first reported the breakup, also quoted a source as saying the two called it quits on Saturday, Jan. 2, adding, “They’re just in different places in their lives.” Shia and Margaret were last photographed together on Monday, Jan. 4, in the Los Angeles area.

The actor and the actress, daughter of veteran star Andie MacDowell, sparked romance rumours when they played a couple in her sister Rainey Qualley, aka Rainsford’s racy “Love Me Like You Hate Me” music video. In December, the actors were photographed making out at Los Angeles International Airport, and a source later told E! News that Margaret was living with Shia at his house.

News of their romance came amid a sexual battery lawsuit filed against him by ex-girlfriend and Honey Boy co-star FKA twigs and another female accuser. Shia has not been charged with a crime.

The actor told The New York Times in December that while many of the allegations are untrue, he has “no excuses” for his alcoholism or aggression, and added that he is a “a sober member of a 12-step program” and in therapy.

“I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years,” he told the newspaper. “I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

Shia’s lawyer told E! News on Christmas Day, “Shia needs help and he knows that. We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs.”