Casino Big Daddy hosts India’s biggest NYE 2021 party with Badshah

India’s largest floating casino located in Goa, Big Daddy hosted India’s biggest New Year party, ‘The Big Bash 2020’. The party went crazy with the grand performance put up by rap singer Badshah who swept the audience off their feet with his scintillating performance at Goa’s best casino. Celebrity entertainers, Lizaa Malik of Tip Tip barsa pani fame; actress, musical artist and Kingfisher’s calendar girl, Sonali Raut; Sufi singer, Ramya; international musical artist, Sonia Arora; singer, Aastha Gill of DJ Wale babu fame; Big Boss contestant and singer, Gizele Thakral; and several others rocked the boat.

It was a night where one enjoyed free flowing food and beverages and as TV stars kept entertaining with their performances through the night. Meticulously organized by Big Daddy, Goa, the event was organized with appropriate precautions and adherence to all protocols, keeping in mind the safety of its guests during the ongoing pandemic.

With the scenic view of the Mandovi river, the live band ‘Atharva’ entertained the audience with groovy music. It was a grand start to 2021 as the party saw the who’s who from the TV and entertainment world descend in Goa.

Big Daddy, the best casino in Goa, is the first Indian casino to have introduced fascinating performances by international dual pole-dancers on the gaming floor and plans to have it as an ongoing feature. Awarded the ‘Iconic Casino of the Country’ by Times Hospitality Icons for the year 2020, Big Daddy is all geared to set the ball rolling for enthralling, amusing and grand events in 2021.

Big Daddy’s onshore casino at Grand Hyatt, Strike by Big Daddy, also organized ‘Striking Countdown 2021’ for its guests to add the fun and glamour quotient in the festive season.