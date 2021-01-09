Cricket South Africa announces Test squad for series against Pakistan

LAHORE: Cricket South Africa on Friday announced the Test squad for the upcoming tour to Pakistan. The Proteas last toured Pakistan in 2007 when they won the two-match series 1-0. They will play two Tests and three Twenty20 internationals later this month. Quinton de Kock will be leading the Test team while the T20 squad will be announced next week. The teams will travel commercially and enter into a period of quarantine in Karachi before commencing with training and intra-squad practice matches. The first Test will start on January 26 in Karachi and the second will be held in Rawalpindi on February 4.

Squad:

Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman.