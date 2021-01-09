Shehan Jayasuriya retires from Sri Lanka cricket

COLOMBO: Allrounder Shehan Jayasuriya has called time on his Sri Lanka career, according to a release from the SLC. The 29-year-old, who bats left-handed and bowls offspin, has taken this decision after choosing to relocate to the USA with his family. Jayasuriya represented Sri Lanka 30 times in ODIs and T20Is, with a high-score of 96 against Pakistan in Karachi. He had been on the fringes of Sri Lanka’s team for several years, but was unable to replicate his form from domestic cricket and A-team at the international level, which in turn meant he did not have a secure place in the XI. His most recent outing for Sri Lanka, though, was only in March last year, in a T20 international against West Indies (he played two matches in the series). He was a player of substantial heft on the domestic circuit, however. Jayasuriya played 80 first-class matches, hitting 11 hundreds and taking nine five wicket hauls, to average 42.10 with the bat, and 26.38 with the ball respectively. Most recently, he was a part of Galle Gladiators’ run to the final, at the Lanka Premier League. He played in all ten of the Gladiators’ matches.













