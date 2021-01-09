KSE-100: Stocks extend rally, boost weekly gains to 1,219 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended its gains on the last trading day of the session, as benchmark Kse-100 index added another 309.80 points by the closing bell to close at 45,344.54 index level, boosting weekly gains to over 1200 points.

During the session, the index witnessed strong momentum right from the opening bell and gained nearly 600 points to mark intra-day high at 45,916.33 level, however, later succumbed to selling pressure owing to profit-taking.

The buying activity was witnessed across the board, as geared up in anticipation of annual financial results. During the session major moves were recorded in blue-chip stocks, especially in banking scrips, which have remained muted in the previous rally. Investors’ confidence was primarily buoyed by positive macro-economic data, as growth in exports and record- breaking increase In foreign remittances lifted the market sentiments.

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul RazaDawood on Friday said that Pakistan exports for the month of December 2020 have grown to $ 2.357 billion by rate of 18.3 percent as compared to December 2019.According to provisional data, Pakistan exports for the month of December 2020 have grown by 18.3 percent to $ 2.357 billion as compared to $ 1.993 billion in December 2019, an increase of $ 364 million over December 2019, the Adviser said this on his official twitter account.

Moreover, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday thanked Pakistani diaspora for keeping remittances above $2 billion for sixth consecutive month.”I want to thank our overseas Pakistanis for yet another record-breaking month of remittances in Dec: $2.4 billion,” the premier wrote on his official Twitter handle.He said that first time in Pakistani remittances have been above $2 billion for sixth consecutive months.

According to the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) foreign investors were net buyers of worth $0.31 million worth of equities, taking weekly investment to over $3.3 million. Among local investors, Mutual Funds led the buying chart with $3.92 million worth of equities followed by Brokers with $2.8 million worth of equities. However, selling chart was led by Insurance Companies, which sold $4.55million worth of equities, followed by Banks with $1.8 million worth of equities.

The volume at Kse-100 was rose from 394.72 million shares recorded in the previous session to 457.58 million shares, while the all share volume also jumped from 641.44 million shares in the previous session to 696.4 million shares. The volume chart was led by Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited, Hum Network Limited and Pakistan Refinery Limited. The scrips exchanged 163.81 million, 44.94 million and 38.01 million shares, respectively.

Sectors that lifted the index were Commercial Banks by 161 points, Engineering by 24 points, Oil & Gas Exploration Companies by 21 points, Textile Composite by 21 points and Fertilizer by 21 points. Among the scrips, the most points added to the index was by United Bank Limited which contributed 49 points followed by Muslim Commercial Bank with 38 points, Oil &Gas Development Company Limited with 26 points, Bank Al HabibLimited with 25 points and HabibBank Limited with 21 points.

Sector’s that added pressure on the index were Oil & Gas Marketing Companies with 16 points, Cement with 7 points, Vanaspati& Allied Industries with 5 points, Synthetic & Rayon with 2 points and Automobile Parts & Accessories with 1 points. Among the scrips, the most points taken off the index was by Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited which stripped the index of 17 points followed by Pakistan State Oil with 15 points, Mari Petroleum Company Limited with 11 points, Kohat Cement Company Limited with 6 points and Unity Foods Limited with 5 points.