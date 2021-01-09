Govt should extend housing sector-type benefits to whole industry: PIAF

The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) while welcoming the one year’s extension in the period for construction projects by allowing them to be completed by 2023 which would facilitate the execution of more projects in this important sector, has urged the government to announce the same relief to also other industrial sectors with a view to promote economic activities and generate new employment. Chairman PIAF Mian Nauman Kabir, in a joint statement with Vice Chairman Javed Siddiqi on Friday, termed the package announced by the PM for construction sector as historic, saying it would prove a turning point for the economy, besides providing financial flexibility to the low income people for building their own houses. He termed it a very commendable decision as it would prove highly beneficial for the country and steer the economy out of current difficulties towards better recovery and growth.













