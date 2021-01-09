Biomass energy to be new starting point for CPEC energy cooperation

The de-coal initiative launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan requires the country to develop clean energy to fill the energy gap.

In this process, “Biomass energy cooperation will be a new starting point for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) energy cooperation”, Zhang Dayong, secretary-general of the Biomass Energy Industry Part Association (BEIPA), said on Friday.

Biomass energy, generated by utilizing effluent and waste, has become one of the most commonly used renewable sources of energy in the last two decades, second only to hydropower in the generation of electricity.

It accounts for almost 15% of the world’s total energy supply and as much as 35% in developing countries. Biomass energy has huge potential in the process of coal removal and carbon reduction.

Zhang said in an interview, “It is environmentally friendly, due to biomass energy being a green, zero-carbon fuel, which will contribute greatly to the carbon-neutral goal,” China Economic (CEN) Net reported.

“In addition, it can be utilized in a diversed manner. Unlike clean energy such as photovoltaic, wind power and hydropower, which are limited to power generation, biomass energy can also produce heat, oil and gas, even integrate business intelligence,” he added. Finally, biomass energy, which is closely and directly related to citizens’ daily life, has a strong attribute of people’s livelihood. It can take advantage. Pakistan is an agricultural country with a large population. It has abundant resources such as waste in urban and rural areas, and a huge energy market, so it is suitable to develop biomass energy which can alleviate multiple problems in Pakistan such as electricity shortage, climate change, and polluting emission.