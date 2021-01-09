LeT’s Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi gets 15-year prison term

An anti-terrorism court on Friday sentenced Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, a leader of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant group, to 15 years in prison.

ATC-III judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar pronounced the verdict and awarded a fine of Rs 300,000 to Lakhvi for running a medical dispensary to collect and disburse funds for militant activities.

During the trial, Naseeruddin Khan Nayyar and Muhammad Imran Fazal Gul were cross-examined.

Earlier this month, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab Police arrested Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi on terrorism financing charge.

The arrest was made in relation to terrorism financing, spokesman for CTD clarified, and not for a “specific militant attack”. “Proscribed organisation LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) leader Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi (has been) arrested on charges of terrorism financing,” he said.