Helvey thanks Pakistan for role in Afghan peace process

David Helvey, performing the duties of the US Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, met with Pakistan’s Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

According to a US embassy’s press release, Helvey thanked Lt Gen. Mirza for Pakistan’s ongoing role in supporting Afghanistan peace negotiations and discussed the urgency of reducing violence and restarting meaningful negotiations between the Islamic Republic negotiators and the Taliban.

Helvey also reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to a long-term, mutually beneficial security partnership with Pakistan, and discussed opportunities for strengthening cooperation on counterterrorism.