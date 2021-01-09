Seven terrorists arrested from Sargodha

Intelligence agencies claimed to have arrested seven terrorists from Sargodha, involved in a heinous conspiracy to carry out sectarian terrorism in the country. According to intelligence sources, the terrorist network wanted to carry out sectarian terrorism in Pakistan at the behest of a neighbouring country s agency. The report said that the terrorists were planning to target key figures of the other sects.

The intelligence agencies arrested the seven terrorists in a successful operation in Sargodha. Other security agencies, including the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), took part in the covert operation.