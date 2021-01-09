PDM spreading ‘anarchy’ on enemy’s behest: CM

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PDM is trying to fulfil the enemy’s agenda by spreading anarchy in the country.

In a statement, the CM said the opposition parties are following their individual agendas to save their political future. On the other hand, the CM asserted the foundation of a transparent Pakistan has been laid under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. The PTI-led government is the most transparent as not a single scandal has surfaced in two and a half years, he emphasised. Those who are engaged in the politics of allegations have no future and it’s tragic that the opposition is trying to divide the nation for some political gains, the CM added.

Usman Buzdar stressed that the propagandists should realise the fact that people cannot be deceived through hollow claims as people have fully recognized the duplexity of the opposition. The chief minister stressed the country is passing through a critical phase as the enemy is conspiring to destabilise Pakistan. On the other side, the opposition is showing a non-serious attitude, he said. Every Pakistani is duty-bound to prefer national interest as personal interest has no worth before the interest of the State. The opposition should also give preference to the national interest as the country demands unity. Pakistan is our only identity and we should not indulge in anything that could bring a bad name to the country, the CM concluded.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG police about the murder of an 8-year-old child in Nishtar Colony area of Lahore and directed to early arrest the accused. He has also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and assured them of the provision of justice.

Separately, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the CPO Faisalabad that a comprehensive investigation be held to investigate the recovery of the dead body of a two-year-old girl child in the precinct of Saddar police station and further directed to furnish him a report. He has also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the number of corona patients has reached to 143511 in the province as 676 new patients were reported and 18 others died during the last 24 hours.

In a statement, she said a total of 4221 corona-related deaths have occurred in Punjab adding that 14804 were tested during the last 24 hours. As much as 2565879 have been tested in Punjab, she said. She stressed that PDM is responsible for an increase in corona cases as they took unwise decisions. Regrettably, the trio of Maulana, prince and queen tried to rally their politics at the cost of the lives of the people; and now, they are busy in political point-scoring over Mach tragedy, the SACM deplored. It is a gang of impassive people having no regard for others. The Mach tragedy is unfortunate and all the sympathies of the government are with bereaved heirs, concluded the SACM.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik inaugurated Polio campaign by administering polio drops to children at Darbar Hall, Civil Secretariat, here on Friday. The Minister also chaired the Provincial Task Force Meeting for Polio Eradication at Civil Secretariat. The Minister reviewed arrangements for Polio campaign which will starts from 11th January. Present on the occasion were Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (Retd) Usman Younis, Additional Secretary Sundas Irshad, Commissioners of Lahore and Faisalabad Division where all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners joined via video link. Secretary PSH Department Usman Younis presented a detailed analysis of the previous Polio campaigns.

The Health Minister said, “In the current Polio campaign, more than 20 million children of below five years of age shall be administered polio drops. We have constituted around 48,000 teams and supply of vaccine has been ensured in all districts. All teams have been provided masks and hand sanitizers and they shall be provided complete security. The five-day campaign shall continue from 11th to 15th January. The training of teams is complete and drops shall be administered as per SOPs of WHO. The government is making all out efforts to eradicate Polio from Pakistan. Our teams have learnt a great deal from the Pandemic.