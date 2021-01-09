Police arrests three accused in Komal Masih rape case

District Police Officer Sheikhupura Ghulam Mubashir Mekan said that prevention of incidents of abuse of women and children and punishment of the accused is one of the top priorities of the Punjab Police and measures should be taken in this regard in future using all available resources.

He further said that Sheikhupura police have arrested three ruthless accused who raped a girl (Komal Masih) last week on December 28, 2020 against whom further action is being taken as per law. He expressed these views while talking to media persons during a press conference at DPO Office, Sheikhupura on Friday.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Punjab, Ejaz Alam Augustine, Provincial Minister for Disaster Management, Mian Khalid Mahmood and Chairperson Women Protection Authority, Fatima Chadhar were also present.

According to the details, Gulzar Masih was returning from Dogran Monastery after attending the wedding of his relatives with his family. When the rickshaw reached Saim Nala Bridge beyond the motorway bridge, armed men stopped then and snatched Rs 3,000 cash and 1 mobile phone and then forcibly took Gulzar Maseeh daughter into the bushes and raped her.

As soon as the incident was reported, DPO Sheikhupura Ghulam Mubashir Mekan rushed to the spot and formed 10 different teams of police keeping in view the seriousness of the incident. PFSA team reached the spot in time, secured the scene and collected evidence. Geo-fencing was carried out and records of lists were compiled from the CRO according to the circumstances of the accused and interrogation of the suspects was started and more than 300 persons were investigated in this regard. The Chief Minister Punjab and IG Punjab took notice of the abuse and instruct the case to be resolved as soon as possible. DPO Sheikhupura and their teams PFSA, CRO, IT, CIA expedited all possible measures and worked day and night to trace the accused within a week.

The accused were arrested from area of Samundri District Faisalabad with the help of modern technology led by DSP Circle Imran Abbas Chadhar and DSP CIA Riaz Abbas Shah from whose possession stolen mobile phones, cash and weapons were also recovered. The accused confessed to the crime of robbery and adultery. For further verification, the accused were also subjected to DNA test. According to the report, Junaid and Pervez were found to have raped the victim.

DPO Sheikhupura Ghulam Mubashir Mekan further said that the accused in this serious incident are: 1. Javed son of Pir Bakhsh. 2. Junaid son of Pir Bakhsh. 3. Pervez son of Pir Bakhsh caste deendar resident of Eesher who are all real brothers and belong to very cunning and ruthless family.