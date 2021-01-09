Sargodha University launches new website

Sargodha University on Friday launched its elegantly designed website with a new look, improved navigation and updated features for the convenience of visitors to get maximum online information and services related to it.

Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad inaugurated the website in the committee room of the administration block. The website revamping project was jointly collaborated by the Web Development Cell and the Office of the Publications and Design. The project was supervised by the coordinator web operations Dr Hammad Hassan, assistant professor of Noon Business School while the web team was led by computer programmer Tahir Umer and content writing team was headed by Miss Mariam Ikram, lecture Communication and Media Studies.

Addressing the occasion, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad said “This is something we wanted and worked on for a long time and finally developed by a dynamic team of young professionals. The website is prepared while keeping in mind the varied interests of students, researchers and other users as well as the rapid advancement in smart phone technologies. ”

“Thanks to these wonderful people, we can now proudly claim to be way ahead of others in Pakistan even in website domain” Dr Ahmad expressed.

“The site is optimized for mobile devices, so the visitors can read it on their Smartphone or tablet devices and the content will reconfigure itself accordingly, providing maximum information and ease of use, said Tahir Umer. He further added that comprehensive information about offices, admissions, examinations; activities, publications, academic calendar, merit lists, course outlines, phone directory and complete profile of the faculty members are available on the website for the ease of both regular and private students.” At the end, expressing his gratitude for the team, Dr Hammad Hassan said that the entire team has done a great job by making an effortless entrance for visitors.