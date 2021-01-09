Indonesia frees cleric linked to Bali bombings

Indonesian Muslim cleric Abu Bakar Bashir, the suspected mastermind of the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people, walked free from prison on Friday after serving 10 years for setting up a militant training camp.

Authorities said Bashir, 82, who was never convicted of a direct role in the bombings, would enter a deradicalisation programme amid concerns over his continued influence in extremist circles.

Photographs showed him dressed in white and wearing a mask as he left the prison in Bogor, south of the capital Jakarta, before being driven to his home at an Islamic boarding school near the city of Solo in Central Java.

“Abu Bakar Bashir was released from Gunung Sindur prison at 5.30 a.m.,” Rika Aprianti, a spokeswoman for the corrections department, told reporters.

Bashir, 82, who is regarded as the spiritual leader of Jemaah Islamiah (JI), a jihadist network with ties to al Qaeda, was imprisoned in 2011 for 15 years for his links to a militant training camp in Aceh province. After periodic cuts in his jail term, he served 10 years.

Although Indonesian police and intelligence agencies say Bashir was linked to the 2002 Bali attacks and a 2003 attack on the J.W. Marriott hotel in Jakarta, he was never convicted of direct involvement and denied any ties.

A conviction for being part of a conspiracy to carry out the Bali bombings was later overturned. The Bali bombings killed 88 Australians, and the country has pressed Indonesia to ensure Bashir does not incite more violence.