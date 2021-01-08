In conversation with Aneela Murtaza

What made you decide to go into celebrity styling?

I have been working with celebrities because of my job with Saqib Malik as his casting director and my husband’s ad work but whilst interacting with them I realised that these people don’t have proper help and when they asked I jumped in or at least that’s how it started.

How would you describe your fashion aesthetic both internationally and in Pakistan especially? How does it differ?

I think my aesthetic and my flair is quintessential eastern. I love our culture and our traditions and infuse them in everything. That’s not to say I can’t do western but if you ask me what I live this is it.

Tell us about your journey into the field of styling.

It’s been a pretty intense ride so far I would let the work speak for itself rather than me.

Do you have any style icons/inspirations locally or abroad?

I do have inspirations both from here and abroad, but most of them are from yesteryear than anyone current.

Which celebrities do you enjoy working with?

Ayeza is someone who I love working with and it comes easy as we are usually on the same page. Besides that, Anmol Baloch and Hajra Yamin amongst the new ones.

How does a celebrity stylist network in the industry?

It’s quite simple you are nominated for assignments by people and you then do your work for the project. There’s no rocket science.

What’s a must-have accessory in this day and age?

The right pair of shades.

What inspires you to create specific looks for each of your clients?

See everyone is different and has their own niche aesthetic the trick in my mind is how to fuse that with what’s on trend to create a look.

Any advice you have for aspiring fashion stylists who want to get into the field?

Dream big. There is nothing that can stop you from flying when God has created you in his own image.

Three things fashionistas should have in their wardrobe.

Dark skinny jeans, white and black t-shirts and cool sun shades.

Which are your favourite fashion trends and least favourite ones?

Favourite trend – mini bags by Jacquemus.

Least favourite – mom jeans.