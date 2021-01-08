Arbaaz and Sohail booked for violating COVID-19 SOPs

An FIR has been lodged against Bollywood actors Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan for violating COVID-19 SOPs on January 4, 2021.

The FIR was lodged at Mumbai’s Khar Police station following a complaint by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). As per reports, a case was also filed against Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan.

They reportedly returned from Dubai (UAE) on December 25 and were asked to remain in quarantine in a hotel but they went home. They gave a false undertaking to quarantine themselves at Hotel Taj Lands End but went to their Bandra home instead.

Notably, people flying in to India have to quarantine themselves for a period of seven days.