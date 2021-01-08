Covid-19 claims another 50 lives; over 2,400 new cases reported

In yet another deadly day, 50 corona patients, 45 of whom were under treatment at hospitals, died on Wednesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Thursday reached 34,049, as another 2,482 people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,122 people recovered from it in a day.

During the last 24 hours, most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab, followed by the Sindh. The NCOC added that out of the total 50 deaths, 27 patients died on ventilators.

No COVID-19-affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), while 315 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas: Multan 45 percent, ICT 42 percent, Bahawalpur 41 percent and Lahore 37 percent.

The oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient’s medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas: ICT 30 percent, Karachi 34 percent, Peshawar 54 percent and Multan 33 percent.

Some 40,509 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 13,699 in Sindh, 15,562 in Punjab, 4,798 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,167 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 599 in Balochistan, 413 in GB, and 271 in AJK.

Around 450,515 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 495,075 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under-treatment COVID-19 patients.

About 10,511 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 3,653 perished in Sindh, including 19 patients who died on Wednesday. Sixteen of them died in hospitals.

As many as 4,203 people have died in Punjab, including 19 deaths in the past 24 hours – 17 of them died in hospitals. Also, 1,702 people perished in KP, where seven people died in hospitals on Wednesday. As many as 434 deaths have been reported so far in ICT, 186 in Balochistan, 101 in GB and 232 in AJK.

A total of 6,964,337 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 626 hospitals are equipped with COVID-19 facilities. Some 2,771 corona patients are currently hospitalised across the country.

Also, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member of Punjab Assembly Munira Yamin Satti lost her life due to coronavirus on Thursday.

According to details, the MPA was under treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi.