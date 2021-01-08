Pakistan conducts successful test flight of Fatah-1: ISPR

major-general-babar-iftikhar-director-general-of-the-inter-services-public-relations-ispr-talks-to-t-1588619108-7837Pakistan on Thursday successfully conducted a test flight of indigenously developed Fatah-1, Guided Multi Launch Rocket System, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar said.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the ISPR DG maintained that the weapon system is capable of delivering a conventional warhead up to a range of 140 kilometres.

General Iftikhar added that it will give the Pakistan Army the capability of precision target engagement deep into enemy territory.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated the participating troops and scientists on the success of the test flight.

On December 30, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) marked a major progress in its national air defence arsenal as it announced beginning the production of the state-of-the-art JF-17 Thunder Block 3 fighter jets, while also acquiring 14 dual-seat JF-17 aircraft. According to reports, the JF-17 Thunder Block 3 of the PAF will be operational with a new radar, and will be better than the Raphael aircraft acquired by India.

At the same time, 14 dual-seat aircraft, manufactured with Pak-China cooperation were also handed over to the PAF. These will also be used for trainings.

Speaking during the induction ceremony, Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong said that China congratulates Pakistan for the 17th Block-II Dual Seat joining its air defense fleet.