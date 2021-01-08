FM Qureshi phones Qatari counterpart, felicitates over successful GCC Summit

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Thursday.

Qureshi appreciated the positive developments that led to a successful GCC Summit in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia. He hoped that the spirit of cooperation in the GCC Summit will augur well for enhanced confidence and cooperation among the countries of the organization.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also acknowledged the constructive and supportive role played by Qatar towards Afghan peace process.

The two Foreign Ministers discussed ways to further strengthen and diversify bilateral relations and enhance collaboration in multilateral organizations. The two Foreign Ministers agreed to continue engaging on regional and global issues and working to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Also, Shah Mahmood Qureshi met African envoys based in Islamabad to review Pakistan’s engagement with Africa, identify impediments to fulfilling its true potential and chart a way forward

Held under the rubric of the Government’s “Engage Africa” initiative, the meeting was attended by Envoys from Algeria, Kenya, Libya, Mauritius, Morocco, South Africa, Sudan and Tunisia.

Recalling the long history of close friendly relations with Africa, the Foreign Minister noted that Pakistan had supported African struggle of freedom from the yoke of colonialism and remained a trustworthy partner in the maintenance of peace and security with the Continent.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined that as part of “Engage Africa” Initiative, Pakistan was significantly enhancing its diplomatic footprint and economic engagement in Africa. The success of the Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference, held in January 2020 in Nairobi, highlighted the untapped potential of bilateral trade and investment ties, and underscored the mutual desire to take them to a higher level.

The Foreign Minister observed that Pakistan had recorded a 7% growth in trade with Africa over the last year, despite the COVID-19 related social and economic challenges.

The Foreign Minister also apprised the participants about the outcome of the virtual meeting with Pakistan’s Heads of Mission in African capitals, held yesterday, during which he had encouraged them to cultivate and broaden mutually beneficial partnerships with African countries, focusing on trade, investments and tourism.

African Envoys gave valuable suggestions to enhance mutually beneficial partnership between Pakistan and Africa. The participants, inter alia, observed that, besides potential at the bilateral level, conclusion last year of the historic agreement on establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA)-geographically the largest trading bloc-presented an excellent opportunity for enhancing trade and economic ties.

The Foreign Minister welcomed African Envoys’ views and valuable suggestions and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to forging stronger Pakistan-Africa partnership that helps advance the shared objectives and takes mutual cooperation to a new level.

This was the fourth of a series of meetings on Economic Diplomacy that the Foreign Minister is hosting. His region-specific interactions will continue.