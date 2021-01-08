Pakistan felicitates Biden as US Congress confirms election win

The Foreign Office on Thursday congratulated newly elected US President Joe Biden after the US Congress certified that he and his running mate Kamala Harris had won the 2020 general election. Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said, “We’ve been monitoring the situation in Washington, DC,” adding that, “it is hoped that the transfer of power in the United States will be resolved soon.” He said that Pakistan welcomes the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Qatar to open airspace, land and sea border in the first steps toward ending the three-year-old Gulf dispute. He added that the role of Kuwait in trying to restore relations between the countries was also appreciated.













