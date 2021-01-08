Govt to complete its constitutional term: Governor Punjab

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will complete its constitutional term and resignations by opposition will not be a problem for the incumbent government. As per details, SAPM Shahbaz Gill called on the Governor to discuss matters of mutual interest. Both PTI leaders urged Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to wait for general elections of 2023. Chaudhry Sarwar said that PM Imran Khan will not compromise on across the board accountability and incumbent government is ensuring transparency and merit in all fields. He further said that public stands with government’s progressive policies. Dialogues, instead of resignations and long march, can find solution of problems, he stressed. On the occasion, Shahbaz Gill reiterated that PM Imran Khan will not resign nor general elections will be held before 2023. PDM only wants to protect its interests, he added.













