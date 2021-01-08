Pulmonologist, activists oppose moot sponsored by tobacco company

Leading pulmonologist Professor Javaid Akram and other anti-tobacco activists have urged the Institute of Business Administration-Karachi to cancel an online workshop being sponsored by Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited, a multinational tobacco company.

The Center for Excellence in Journalism [CEJ] – a collaboration between the International Center for Journalists (ICFJ), the IBA, and the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University – is organizing the workshop titled ‘Reporting on Science and Innovation’ on January 13.

Anti-tobacco activists say a multinational tobacco company sponsoring the workshop is ‘unethical and against international rules and regulations’. Through an email to the IBA, Dr Akram, who is a Dean Pulmonology at College of Physician and Surgeons Pakistan, said that he was shocked to learn that the IBA was organizing the workshop in collaboration with the tobacco company. He said that tobacco kills 8.2 million people in the world and in Pakistan alone nearly 200,000 people die annually from tobacco related diseases. He said all educational institutions had made a unanimous decision not to accept any donation or funding from any tobacco company.

Akram said that one of the UK leading university professors resigned a few years ago because his university accepted a donation from British American Tobacco Company. He said the IBA should show the world that they care about human lives and they will not be a part of tobacco industry marketing campaign, while urging the institution to cancel the event.

The development comes at a time when Ministry of National Health Services has written a letter to Ministry of Finance, seeking a health levy on cigarettes and sugary drinks to discourage their use and curb the non-communicable diseases caused by these products.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 1.3 billion people consume tobacco products daily, with around 8 million deaths annually across the globe. The WHO has termed tobacco as an epidemic which has very severe short- and long-term repercussions on public health. In Pakistan, there are 22 million tobacco users, wherein 60% are adolescents. Resultantly, 1.5 million cases of oral cancer are reported by Pakistan Medical Association on a yearly basis.

A top official at the IBA said that the any sponsorships for workshops and trainings at the CEJ do not dictate the content, but they were still considering canceling the event due to criticism by medics and anti-tobacco activists.