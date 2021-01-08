Avoid crowding outside court, Lahore judge tells PML-N workers

An accountability court judge on Thursday instructed people to stop gathering outside the court.

Judge Jawadul Hassan said, while hearing the Paragon Housing Scheme case against PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique, that there should be no rush outside the courts.

“Khawaja sahab, please limit the number of people who can come to the court,” the judge told Khawaja Saad Rafique.

“Hamza Shahbaz appeared in court yesterday and we have heard that he isn’t well today,” the judge said. There should be fewer people accompanying him to the court.

The new COVID-19 variant is very dangerous, he added.

The Khawaja brothers were allowed to leave the hearing shortly after marking their attendance.

The two were arrested on December 11, 2018 after the Lahore High Court did not extend their interim bail in the case. They were indicted in the case on September 9, 2019.

Khawaja Saad Rafique, the former railways minister, has been accused of holding major shares in Paragon City, however, he denies this and says he only owns a few houses and land in the society