IG Punjab launches project for better supervision

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said that Punjab Police is effectively using modern information technology to protect the lives and property of citizens, control crime and improve public service delivery so that not only crime eradication process may be made faster and more transparent, but also to improve the quality of services provided to the citizens through modern integrated systems and software.

He further said that the role of supervisory officers at the level of SDPOs is of utmost importance for further improving the performance of the police force and therefore they are being provided all possible facilities for effective monitoring, supervision and use of modern software so that they by the help of modern computer systems can monitor professional and official matters of their concerned police stations and offices by sitting in their offices for making process of public service delivery and response more easy and effective.

He further said that all the affairs of the police station have been integrated in the police station record management software for better monitoring of the professional affairs of the police station so that supervisory officers may closely monitor front desk ,lodging of FIRs, status of Zimnis, strength of nuffree ,operations and updated status of investigation.

In this regard, A phased project has also been launched to provide facilities for better monitoring and supervision to all the supervisory officers of Punjab Police. He further said that the supervisory officers should make all possible use of the modern computer systems and software provided to improve the quality of service delivery and further strengthen the relationship between the police and the public by providing the best possible services to the citizens.

He expressed these views while addressing the officers during a ceremony held at the Central Police Office here today. During the ceremony, IG Punjab distributed computer systems and other related equipments equipped with modern features to the SDPOs of Lahore Police.

Speaking on the occasion, DIG Waqas Nazir said that a phased project of distribution of modern computer system to all SDPOs of Punjab has been formally launched and after Lahore, in the next phase, supervisory officers will be provided modern computers and equipments in other districts of the province.

He further said that in line with the vision of IG Punjab, Punjab Police is increasing its reliance on information technology for further improvement in crime control and public service delivery and in this regard, IT department of Punjab Police has played its role for development of new software and awareness and it will continue to play this role in future as well.

Instructing the officers, the IG Punjab said that the quality of policing could not be improved without the effective use of modern technology in the present times, therefore all supervisory officers were provided with modern services provided by the department in the process of rooting out and investigating serious crimes so you should make full use of software and other facilities to speed up the process of convicting the accused in the shortest possible time and also the citizens can benefit from fast service delivery. Additional IG, IAB Ghulam Rasool Zahid, Additional IG Logistics Ali Amir Malik, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan and other officers including DIG IT Waqas Nazir were also present.