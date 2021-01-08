Uzair Baloch gets clean chit in two cases for want of evidence

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday acquitted Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch in two criminal cases for want of evidence.

The court accepted an application moved by the accused seeking his acquittal in the two cases related to attempt to murder and police encounter registered at Kalakot and Chakiwara police stations.

The court exonerated him from all charges in these two cases after the prosecution side failed to produce any evidence against him.

Uzair has been accused of committing 198 murders during the Lyari gang war. Baloch was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016.

In April 2017, his custody was handed over to the Pakistan Army after he was accused of espionage. The army handed him over to the police on April 6, 2020 after three years.