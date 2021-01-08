SNGPL special task force on UFG control HO, has conducted a series of successful raids in different localities of Peshawar Region and caught many direct use cases & a domestic to commercial use case.

First raid was conducted near Bagh colony Charsada road and disconnected a domestic gas meter through which gas was being used in a hotel for commercial purpose.

Second raid was conducted in khan kola area, opposite Khazana sugar mill and removed three different direct use pipes, installed on disconnected service lines.

In the third raid task force went in the area of Ram kishan, Muslimabad, bakhshi pull Peshawar, where removed two rubber pipes installed on disconnected service lines being used directly at domestic premises and one bypass was removed which was being used for operating a heavy duty gas generator. After this, Task force went in the locality of new home city Peshawar and removed three pipes, through which gas was being used directly at domestic premises. The operation continued late at night, bypasses were removed and line repairing was also carried out on spot.

The Cases are being processed for booking of volume as per SOP. Moreover, application in the local police station has also been submitted for lodging Firs against gas pilferers.