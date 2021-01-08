Tabish Gauhar steps down as SAPM on power

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power, Tabish Gauhar has resigned after being appointed in October last. Gauhar submitted his resignation via WhatsApp last night, confirmed sources, adding that one of the reasons for him doing so could be due to his tough position on the government’s negotiations with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs). The sources said that Gauhar, who served as chief executive officer of K-Electric before his stint as the PM’s aide, was unhappy over unnecessary interference in the power ministry. Last year in October, the Prime Minister had appointed him as his aide on power. Earlier, he had resigned as director, chief executive officer and chairman of KE’s board in 2015, after working at the organisation for over seven years.













