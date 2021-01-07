PM to visit Balochistan ‘very soon’

Why hasn’t the prime minister gone to Balochistan so far to condole with the families of all the victims of the recent Hazara massacre? And why is his visit going to be “kept secret” for security reasons? Didn’t he say very proudly at his own inauguration that he did not fear for his life and anybody who did should stay away from his government because the people and their interests came first? And, far more importantly and to the point, didn’t he come down so hard on previous governments when the head of state did not personally go to Balochistan to meet relatives of similarly killed Hazara community members? What has happened to him since then that he can go back on not just his word but also such a pressing national responsibility?

To make matters worse, some of his most senior and most privileged cabinet members have also, for all intents and purposes, rubbed salt into the wounds of the Hazara people by implying that it was somehow beneath the dignity of the PM’s office for the captain to personally visit all the families that are demanding justice against the most blatant forms of genocide against them. And this genocide has gone on, right under the government’s nose, for almost three decades.

Granted, security agencies have picked up India’s scent while investigating the horrible killings, and that link could put the security of the prime minister at risk, but that should only further embolden the head of state instead of making him appear like he is trying to dodge an attack. He should have wasted no time in going directly to the people that have been so unfairly denied all forms of justice for almost three decades and explained to them how the enemy is actually behind their suffering. He should have gone on to assure them that not only will they get every bit of justice that they deserve, but the state would never allow something like this to happen ever again. Any aides or advisors that advise the PM against such a course of action do him no favours; and they are also guilty of acting directly against the interest of the people of Pakistan who are suffering the worst kinds of injustice for no fault of their own. The PM must put his foot down and not just lead this country and all its people, but also appear to do so. *