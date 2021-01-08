Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 8th January 2021 is being sold for Rs. 98500 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 114800 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 8 January 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 114800 Rs. 105233 Rs. 100450 Rs. 86100 per 10 Gram Rs. 98500 Rs. 90291 Rs. 86188 Rs. 73875 per Gram Gold Rs. 9850 Rs. 9029 Rs. 8619 Rs. 7388

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.